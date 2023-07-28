Braves to set up ice water stations, other safety precautions to combat heat at Truist Park

The Braves are ensuring fans that come to Truist Park this weekend will stay cool.

ATLANTA — As the extreme heat rolls into metro Atlanta this weekend, the Braves are ensuring fans that come to Truist Park this weekend will stay cool.

With the high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s with a heat index in the 100s throughout the weekend, here are some of the precautions the team is taking for fans coming to enjoy the game:

Fans are allowed to bring one sealed plastic bottle of water, one bag of food, and one bottle of non-aerosol sunscreen per game ticket. This is a rule the Braves always have in place at Truist Park.

There will be cooling stations inside the park, which are located at the 1st and 3rd base elevator lobbies on the Lower Level.

Battery-operated, handheld fans and misters are allowed.

Umbrellas are permitted as long as they don’t block other fans’ view of the game, according to the Truist Park guidelines.

These ice-water stations will be set up and in place throughout the homestand: Left Field Gate Chop House Gate Right Field Gate 1st Base Gate 3rd Base Gate Sandlot 1st Base LL Premium Lobby 3rd Base LL Premium Lobby Jim Beam Lounge (ticket specific) Chippers Corner (ticket specific) Outside of Wahlburgers in The Battery Atlanta Delta Wing (Outside 3rd Base Gate)



The Braves homestand runs from Friday night through next Wednesday. The Bravos will battle the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend before global superstar Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels head to Atlanta for a three-game set from Monday-Wednesday.