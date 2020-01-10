Braves hit home runs, take selfies, advance to NLDS

The Braves are having fun and don’t care about the unwritten rules or the baseball purists.

ATLANTA — The Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 to move on to the National League Division Series thanks to a couple of home runs in the 8th inning. That was a big moment. This is a big moment, and if we learned anything today, it’s that it’s okay to take selfies during big moments.

After a slow game yesterday and seven and a half innings of little to no action, the bats woke up. In the 8th and the Braves started to have a little fun.

"I watch the highlights and I see guys strutting around, doing this and that, doesn't even phase me anymore," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It's where we're at in the game. I better deal with it because it ain't going anywhere."

The fun started with a monster 2-run home run from Marcell Ozuna - who was hitless in the series before that home run. But the home run isn’t what people are talking about.

It’s the selfie he stopped to take on his way to first base that has people talking. If that wasn’t enough, Adam Duvall followed Ozuna’s homer with a 2-run home run of his own and a dugout selfie with the team.

"I was just having fun with it," Duvall said. "That's not really my forte. I'm not super flashy or anything, but we were having fun with it. It was a big inning, that's how it went down."