The Braves can bring home the World Series and make history at home in Game 5

The team's home dominance has been a shared effort highlighted by nail-biters, comebacks and dominant pitching performances.

ATLANTA — The Braves are a win away from history in more ways than one.

Saturday night's 3-2 win at Truist Park gave the Braves a 7-0 record this postseason at home, tying the Major League record set by the Phillies in 2008.

The Phillies won all of their home games that year en route to the title, but they closed out the NLDS and NLCS early. That means the Braves have a chance to become the first team in Major League Baseball history to go undefeated in eight postseason games if they can win Sunday night.

The team's home dominance has been a shared effort highlighted by nail-biters, comebacks and dominant pitching performances. Here are some of the biggest plays and key contributors to the Braves' nearly unprecedented home success this playoffs.

The Bullpen

The Braves have five relief pitchers who have not allowed a run at home yet this postseason.

Jacob Webb, Chris Martin and Jesse Chavez have combined for five-and-a-third scoreless innings. A.J. Minter has done the same himself, allowing just three baserunners and striking out 10 in four appearances.

Tyler Matzek and Luke Jackson have been nearly as effective.

Jackson has allowed one run in seven appearances, spanning five innings. Matzek has held the opponent scoreless in six of his seven home appearances this postseason. In some of the biggest spots of the season, he has allowed just two earned runs and struck out 11.

But the best of the bunch has been Will Smith. He has appeared in every home game this postseason, accounting for two wins and five saves. In seven innings of work, he has struck out eight batters and allowed just four hitters to even reach base.

Ian Anderson

All four of Anderson's starts this postseason have come at home.

The 23-year-old hasn't pitched into the sixth inning in any of the starts, but he has been extremely effective. His 1.59 ERA is the lowest of the postseason for any pitcher to make at least four starts.

He didn't allow a hit in his Game 3 start against the Astros, helping the Braves take a no-hitter into the eighth inning. It was the first time a team had a no-hitter going that deep into a game since 1967.

Eddie Rosario

Rosario has been dominant throughout the playoffs, but even more so at home.

He's got 12 hits and a .462 batting average at home, and some of the biggest hits of any team this postseason.

Those stats helped him earn the NLCS MVP award. His 14 hits in the six-game series set a team record, and he's in the mix for World Series MVP as well.

Big hits

From game-changing homers in the NLDS to walk-off winners in the NLCS and Saturday night's back-to-back homers, the Braves have come up with timely hits in big spots.

In Game 3 of the NLDS, it was Joc Pederson's pinch-hit, three-run homer.

Game 4 was Freddie Freeman's solo shot off of Josh Hader to send the Braves to the NLCS.

The NLCS started with back-to-back walk-offs by Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario.

And Rosario locked up the NLCS MVP a few nights later with a three-run home run. It was his 14th hit in the series, a team record.