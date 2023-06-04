Braves home opener: Live radar, traffic conditions

11Alive will have continuing coverage of the fun, including live weather and traffic conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Play ball!

Baseball is FINALLY back in the "A," as the Braves take on the San Diego Padres in the team's home opener at Truist Park Thursday night.

After opening the season 2-1 on the road against the Washington Nationals and a series sweep in St. Louis against the Cardinals, the Braves are set to take the field -- and this city is ready to root for the home team.

11Alive will have continuing coverage of the fun, including live weather and traffic conditions.

Click here for everything else you need to know about tonight -- from first pitch to post-game.

Live Atlanta traffic conditions

Roads are mostly clear, with many local school districts on spring break, but there are some bottlenecks getting into Truist Park for tonight's game.

Check live traffic conditions below and on 11alive.com/traffic.

Parking at Truist Park

The ballpark strongly recommends visitors pre-purchase parking. Once the first pitch is thrown, parking will only be available to purchase on-site with a credit card if space is available.

Click here for a dowloadable version of the parking map.

Click here for parking lot hours.

Click here for full parking details.

Live radar

The forecast currently calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a low Thursday night dropping to only 61.

There is a 30% chance of rain and wind will be moving at 8 miles per hour from south to southwest.