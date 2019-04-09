ATLANTA — Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to relax Wednesday and enjoy a rare off day in the middle of a pennant race.

With the way his team keeps winning, Snitker will cherish a brief respite before NL East rival Washington comes to town to begin a four-game series Thursday.

"This is going to be a tough weekend," Snitker said. "We know that going in. It's easy to look ahead, but the guys did a great job of staying in the moment and going out and winning today's game."

Josh Donaldson doubled and drove in three runs, Mike Foltynewicz pitched five scoreless innings, and the streaking Braves won their sixth straight game with a 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Atlanta now heads into its off day with a 10-game home winning streak and a 6½-game lead over the Nationals. The 10th straight victory at SunTrust Park gave the Braves their longest home winning streak since the 2000 team won 12 in a row.

Donaldson became the 13th player in franchise history with 30 doubles and 30 homers.

Ozzie Albies also added an early RBI for the Braves, who are 14-2 since Aug. 16 and 32 games over .500 for the first time since the 2003 team finished 101-61.

Tyler Flowers' three-run double in the eighth finished off the Blue Jays, who have lost 12 of 15 to fall a season-worst 30 games under .500.

Foltynewicz (5-5) allowed a baserunner in each of his innings, but none in scoring position. His last threat came from Randal Grichuk, who singled to begin the fifth and was erased on the last of three double plays.

Foltynewicz, who left the game after Snitker noticed his face was blush red in the dugout, walked three and struck out two. Atlanta has won his last nine starts, though the right-hander has a 5.27 ERA over that span.

"He looks fine now," Snitker said. "They brought him in to see how he's doing, but at that point and time he didn't look so hot."

Foltynewicz said he felt better after getting checked out by the team medical staff.

"My body was very warm today, even when I started in the 'pen and was coming in," he said. "For the first three innings, it was just a very uncomfortable feeling for me out there."

