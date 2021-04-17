Metro Atlanta team left without field after EF-4 tornado gets chance of lifetime from Braves

It was a moment for positive memories for a team - and community - still recovering from heartbreaking destruction.

NEWNAN, Ga. — It's been a tough several weeks for many residents in Coweta County, where an EF-4 tornado ripped through and left homes around the area heavily damaged - or completely destroyed.

And not just homes were left to pick up the pieces. The Newnan Cougars baseball team has been playing at different fields around the region since they can't play on their own.

But Saturday turned out to be quite the upgrade thanks to the Atlanta Braves who let them play at the one-and-only Truist Park.

"This gives kids in our baseball program a smile on their face when they don't think a lot is going right now," Coach Marc Gilmore said.

And it was something that few on the team would have imagined doing - especially while still in high school.

"We've been dreaming of playing at truist park since I was a kid," player Yates Kelleher said.

The Cougars took on North Cobb Christian during the game, which was free to attend. According to Newnan Athletics, the teams tied at two but "made memories that will last a lifetime."

Not only did the high school team get to play at the home of the Braves on Saturday but they'll also be back on Wednesday for an extra special senior night.