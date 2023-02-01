Grab 'em now! Braves list 2023 single-game tickets for sale

Regardless of who is uniform for Atlanta next season, Braves fans can look forward to seeing them play the first-ever balanced schedule in Major League Baseball.

ATLANTA — Eager Braves fans who are itching for baseball after Atlanta bowed out in the NLDS to the World Series runner-up Phillies can now look forward to next season.

Single-game tickets for the Braves 2023 season are now on sale, according to the team. Those who are interested in securing their tickets early can do so by visiting the Braves ticket site here.

The Braves still have a flurry of questions surrounding them this offseason, before they can even think about stepping on the field next year, with the primary one being whether star shortstop Dansby Swanson will be back in uniform for Atlanta in 2023.

The longtime middle infielder's contract expired at the end of this past season and he's now on the free-agent market. Braves fans would obviously love to see the Marietta-born hometown kid back for the long haul, as Atlanta has already locked up the majority of its core players until either the late 2020s or early 2030s.

Regardless of who is uniform for Atlanta next season, Braves fans can look forward to seeing them play the first-ever Major League Baseball balanced schedule, in which the Braves -- along with every other team -- will play at least one series against each team in the MLB.