Watch: Max Fried leaves Braves opener with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON — Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried was forced out of his Opening Day start prematurely Thursday due to what the team is calling "left hamstring discomfort."

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Washington Nationals first baseman Domonic Smith hit a groundball to Braves first baseman Matt Olson, forcing Fried to cover the bag at first. After running over and recording the putout from Olson, the Braves lefty ace came up a little lame.

Here's how the play went down:

Max Fried will exit today's game with an apparent leg injury. pic.twitter.com/s52Nr2BV0r — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 30, 2023

He was checked out by trainers before throwing just one warmup pitch where he shook his head to the trainer and manager Brian Snitker. Fried was subsequently removed from the game. His final line on Opening Day was: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB and 2 K.

The Braves are already minus starters Kyle Wright and Michael Soroka to begin the season. Wright was placed on the 15-day injured list dealing with right shoulder inflammation. The latter, Soroka, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett needing more time to stretch out and get going after he was slowed for the majority of spring training with a right hamstring injury.

The Braves are currently in the middle of their game vs. the Nationals and will play games two and three of the series on Saturday and Sunday.