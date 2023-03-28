Everything new for fans to experience at Truist Park in 2023 | What to know
Braves fans can now get a sneak peek of what to expect when they arrive at the ballpark.
With Opening Day just a few short days away, the Braves had it all on display during their 2023 media day -- giving an inside look at everything new to expect at and around Truist Park during the new season.
Braves fans can now get a sneak peek of what to expect when they arrive at the ballpark in just over a week for the home opener vs. San Diego. From new merchandise, new jerseys, creative foods, innovative concessions and all the way to a brand new playing surface, there's plenty of reason for excitement for the upcoming season.
11Alive also spoke with Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller who talked about the team's outlook and expectations heading into the new season.
Here's a full guide to what Braves fans can expect this season. Click on the tabs above or scroll through the sections below.
New Braves uniforms:
Honoring a legend
If there wasn't already enough excitement about the on-field product, fans will love what those players will be wearing in 2023. Partnering with Nike for its new City Connect uniforms, the Braves are paying tribute to the past with a modern take.
Replicated off of its 1974 throwbacks donned by Braves and MLB legend Hank Aaron, Atlanta will wear their new redesigned retro-inspired uniforms every Saturday home game this season. They even have a few cool features that pay homage to Aaron himself. Take a look.
Photos | Braves new City Connect uniforms
The Braves have decided on a pretty special day to break them out as well: April 8 -- the anniversary of the day Aaron became the Home Run King in 1974.
New way to buy:
Self-checkout concessions
The Braves are continuing to revitalize the fan experience at Truist Park. This season, they are introducing a new concession model for select concourse areas -- a self-checkout experience.
They will have approximately 40 in five separate locations. Fifteen self-checkout experiences are in one location, however. They will be featured in sections 137, 315, 335, 313 and 343.
Here's how to use them:
New ballpark locations:
More to enjoy
Terrapin Taproom Concourse Bar
Set to be finished for the home opener on April 6, Terrapin Taproom is expanding its service into the concourse down the right field line across from the stairs leading up to The Chop House. It will be located at the ballpark entrance to Terrapin Taproom and fans will be able to purchase beer and FOX Bros BBQ during the game
Blooper's Clubhouse
Kids will now get to enjoy their favorite mascot Blooper up close and personal during games this season. With a new space across from Truist Park Kids Zone, it's essentially Blooper's home when he's not climbing on top of the Braves dugout messing with fans.
Kids will be able to interact with him, make signs, write letters and much more this season.
Reppin' the Braves:
New merchandise
A new year means new merchandise. The Braves are launching a new brand, Threads, in addition to adding to the Braves Clubhouse collection in 2023.
It is essentially a "fashion-forward, player-inspired" store that includes any fun trends that are in mainstream locations that are developed into Braves gear for fans.
The Clubhouse Store merchandise pays a big homage to the '74 throwback collection. They are also featuring some 1990s-style merchandise with satin jackets, starter jackets and different takes on the 1974 style. The new merchandise also features some fun and new women's clothing.
Check out the merchandise below:
Upgrades to field:
New grass at Truist Park
It's safe to say the field at Truist Park looks better than ever.
Completely re-grassed with a hybrid Bermuda overseed with perennial Ryegrass all grown in southern Georgia, the Braves playing surface got a fresh remake in 2023.
The field is comprised of 100,000 square feet of new grass contained in about 700 rolls of sod that was taken to Truist Park.
Tasty new concessions:
New food
We saved the best for last.
Executive Chef Louis Martorano from Delaware North helped put his own take on traditional ballpark foods and now fans can enjoy all that they can handle this season.
Here's a full list of new concession items:
- The Submarine Sandwich - Featuring house-smoked turkey breast carved to order, topped with Red Dragon cheddar cheese sauce, applewood bacon, fried green tomato, butter lettuce and avocado crema. It can be made to order for one person or as a whopping 3-foot long submarine sandwich for up to eight people.
- Georgia BLT - With pimento cheese melted on it, the sandwich features bologona, butter lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo on a brioche bun.
- The Closer - An all-beef hot dog wrapped in mozzarella-whipped potatoes and fried.
- The Triple Play - It's a take on the Caribbean staple papas rellenas, or stuffed potatoes. The savory dish is a creamy potato filled with chicken and fried into a crispy golden brown.
- The Cleanup Burger - Four grilled all-beef patties topped with hash brown potato, hickory-smoked bacon, cheese and a sunny-side-up fried egg. The craziest part -- it's served on a buttermilk Belgian waffle with maple syrup acting as the buns.
Check out the thread below if you're feeling hungry.
Hear from Braves President:
Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller shares excitement
Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller spoke one-on-one with 11Alive at the event and discussed what he is looking forward to most about this team and the new ballpark experiences in 2023.