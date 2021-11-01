After disappointment, Braves turn attention to World Series Game 6

ATLANTA — The Braves' bats provided some fireworks on Sunday night, but their bullpen didn't have it and they were unable to clinch the World Series at home in a 9-5 loss to the Houston Astros.
The 2021 World Series now heads back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.
Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET. (That will take place at 7:09 p.m. local time, as the Astros play in the Central Time Zone).
Remaining World Series Schedule
- Game 6: Tuesday night, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston
- Game 7*: Wednesday night, Nov. 3 at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston (* - if necessary)
While Sunday night's result is obviously profoundly disappointing to Braves fans - who have waited 26 years since the team's last championship - the good news is that the series is very, very far from over.
Atlanta will go back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead and two chances to seal the deal. They've already proven they can win at Minute Maid Park: They won Game 1 of the World Series comfortably, 6-2, at the Astros' home park.
The Braves have been a feisty road team throughout the playoffs: In the NLCS, they took one of the three games in Los Angeles, and in the Division Series they split one of the two games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.
Winning the World Series in Houston is not the script Braves fans would have written, but there's still reason to have very high hopes for that first championship in 26 years.