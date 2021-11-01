After disappointment, Braves turn attention to World Series Game 6

Despite losing Game 5 on Sunday night at home, the team now heads back to Houston still up 3-2 in the World Series.

ATLANTA — The Braves' bats provided some fireworks on Sunday night, but their bullpen didn't have it and they were unable to clinch the World Series at home in a 9-5 loss to the Houston Astros.

The 2021 World Series now heads back to Houston for Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.

Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET. (That will take place at 7:09 p.m. local time, as the Astros play in the Central Time Zone).

Remaining World Series Schedule

Game 6 : Tuesday night, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston

: Tuesday night, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston Game 7*: Wednesday night, Nov. 3 at 8:09 p.m. ET in Houston (* - if necessary)

While Sunday night's result is obviously profoundly disappointing to Braves fans - who have waited 26 years since the team's last championship - the good news is that the series is very, very far from over.

Atlanta will go back to Houston with a 3-2 series lead and two chances to seal the deal. They've already proven they can win at Minute Maid Park: They won Game 1 of the World Series comfortably, 6-2, at the Astros' home park.

The Braves have been a feisty road team throughout the playoffs: In the NLCS, they took one of the three games in Los Angeles, and in the Division Series they split one of the two games in Milwaukee against the Brewers.