Braves may have had best offseason addition in MLB with Charlie Morton

The 37-year-old right hander signed a one year $15 million deal over the offseason.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves may have had the best addition this offseason in all of baseball and it is showing early in spring training.

Charlie Morton made his debut for the Braves against the Red Sox an went for a crisp and effective three scoreless innings and struck out three as the Braves beat Boston 5-4.

Dylan Short, the host of the daily Locked On Braves podcast, believes this outing was the sign of more things to come. He believes that the Braves adding Morton will be the best offseason addition in baseball.

“Charlie Morton got in on his first action earlier this week,” said Short. “He looked strong. He pitched himself into trouble at times. He reportedly got up to 96 mph on the gun. The fastball looked fantastic," Short said.

"He came in and did his job. Charlie Morton, I’m telling you guys now, Charlie Morton is going to have a huge season this year. He us not done by any means. This is a guy that the Braves did really well to go out there and add. I would not be shocked if he’s one of the best additions of the offseason across the league. Charlie looks fantastic," he added.

Listen to the podcast below.