Braves being overlooked in division champs predictions

Even some of the team's rivals are starting to question it.

ATLANTA — There have been a number of projections made that continue to ignore all of the reasons why the Atlanta Braves should repeat as division champions.

Even some of the team's rivals are starting to question it.

On the Locked On Braves podcast, host Dylan Short was joined by Josh Neighbors of Locked On Nationals.

From a Washington Nationals perspective, Neighbors had to ask why the Braves aren’t the favorite to win the division.

“I’m not seeing any predictions where it expects the Braves to win the division again. I scratch my head on that,” he said. “They should be the favorites until proven otherwise.”

Short responded that the Braves being overlooked, and it drives him "insane."

“You are talking about a Braves team that is bringing back almost the entire same offense, minus Adam Duvall, and added Charlie Morton and is bringing Mike Soroka back. You’re telling me that they are going to lose 12 more games than they did a season ago? That makes zero sense to me," he said.

Listen to the podcast below.