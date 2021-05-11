Fast parade! Social media lights up about how fast the Braves parade went by

Fans waited hours in the cold to get a great spot and spent minutes watching the team roll by.

ATLANTA — Crowds lined up several hours early to watch the Atlanta Braves parade through their own victory road on Friday, but some fans are saying their moment to see the World Series champions was rushed.

The parade started at noon in Atlanta with the team being bussed down Peachtree Street. Organizers said the route would start in the city and then weave its way into Cobb County, pausing the parade as the team hit the highway to continue celebrations at The Battery.

Once the festivities kicked off shortly after 12 p.m., fans were shocked at how brief their front-row seat to the celebrations was.

Such a disappointing #Braves parade wanted to get to their paid event. Never seen a parade going 20 mph pic.twitter.com/MgjpaOAkwq — martin rojas (@martinrojas) November 5, 2021

11Alive crews along the Atlanta parade route heard from frustrated fans saying after hours of waiting in the cold, they were hoping for more than just a few seconds to see their new hometown champions.

Let me tell you something. That parade was ROLLING lmao I was out there saying names as quickly as I could on air 😭 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) November 5, 2021

Though there is no steadfast rule for how fast parades should go, organizations like the Victory Corps and Mardi Gras organizers recommend walking speed, which is about 3 mph. This speed would allow floats, vehicles and other parade participants to complete a route within an hour. According to fans, the Braves passed parade spots within minutes.

Downtown Atlanta was Literally the fastest parade ever 😭like if you had to reach down to tie your shoe or read a text you’d probably end up missing it … #BRAVESparade — chiquis (@chica_solorio) November 5, 2021

Hope you guys have slo mo cameras for how fast those parade trucks are driving! :p — Jorge Andres Mondaca (@JorgeAMondaca) November 5, 2021

Despite the frustrations, crowds still celebrated the World Series win. The last time the Braves held the title was when they defeated Cleveland in 1995, with fans calling this parade a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Marta train moving the same speed as the parade was. — r i ć h (@son_ofa_GUNN) November 5, 2021

The Braves busses were going at least 30 mph …. I thought it was a parade not a drive by… — Nanci The Great Billionaire (@nancithegreat) November 5, 2021

The city is rejoicing now that Atlanta has brought the championship home after crushing the Houston Astros in Game 6.