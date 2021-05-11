City comes together as Braves fans young and old celebrate at World Series parade

The city came together on Friday as hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets to get a glimpse of the players and the Commissioner’s Trophy.

ATLANTA — It has been 26 years since Braves country was able to celebrate a World Series championship. And Braves Country showed up with people of all ages, eyes wide open, smiles ear-to-ear, and with even a few tears as the team zipped through Atlanta.

The city came together on Friday as hundreds of thousands of fans packed the streets to get a glimpse of the players and the Commissioner’s Trophy. If you blinked, you may have missed them. The Atlanta portion of the parade was fast.

The parade started in Woodruff Park in the heart of downtown Atlanta, not far from the team’s former stadium at Turner Field and the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, before it made its way up Interstate 75 to Cobb County, through the Battery and to their new home at Truist Park.

(Story continues below photos)

Braves' World Series celebration parade 2021 | Photos 1/55

2/55

3/55

4/55

5/55

6/55

7/55

8/55

9/55

10/55

11/55

12/55

13/55

14/55

15/55

16/55

17/55

18/55

19/55

20/55

21/55

22/55

23/55

24/55

25/55

26/55

27/55

28/55

29/55

30/55

31/55

32/55

33/55

34/55

35/55

36/55

37/55

38/55

39/55

40/55

41/55

42/55

43/55

44/55

45/55

46/55

47/55

48/55

49/55

50/55

51/55

52/55

53/55

54/55

55/55 1 / 55

And it's just what the city needed.

For 21 months, the world has been dealing with a global pandemic, something not easy for anyone. Because of that, sports were halted and schools were shuttered.

Yet, sports can unite so many and that's exactly what happened with this Braves team.

Through the struggles of the season, Braves fans, just like they did today, showed up. This team was below .500 in August, plagued by injuries and tough games. But Braves Country didn't lose hope.