World Series parking at Truist Park, The Battery | What to know

ATLANTA — If you're one of the lucky Braves fans to score tickets to the World Series, or if you just want to watch on the big screen with your friends at The Battery, there are some important things to know about parking near the stadium.

If you are going to the game, you should purchase a parking pass in one of the designated Braves lots prior to the game. Unfortunately, most of those are already sold out. As of Tuesday morning when the game tickets went on sale, there were a limited number of passes available to Games 3, 4 and 5.

The team stresses purchasing passes ahead of time and says if there are any remaining available spots, they can be purchased on-site in the following lots: Red Deck, N25, N29, E32, E35, E41, E42, E43 and Lockheed/Dobbins.

If you are not going to the game, but just to The Battery, according to their website, on game day, parking in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow and Purple decks is free for the first two hours. From 2-3 hours, parking is $20, 3-4 hours it is $30 and 4-24 hours it is $50.

Another option for fans is to purchase parking passes on secondary markets. On StubHub, prices for parking are starting at $100 as of Tuesday morning.

It is probably best to take a rideshare service to and from the ballpark during the World Series. With more fans coming to The Battery, more security in place and roads closed, this is likely your best bet with the least amount of headaches.