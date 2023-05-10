Here's how the ticket situation is looking for the Braves vs. Phillies NLDS

The old foe will face off in a rematch of the 2022 NLDS starting on Saturday in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Braves and Phillies will face off in the National League Division Series starting Saturday at Truist Park.

It's a rematch of their 2022 playoff meeting, which the Phillies won in four and which the Braves will be trying to avenge coming off a season in which they had the best record in baseball and a historically great offense.

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played at Truist Park in Atlanta, before the series goes north to Philadelphia. The game is officially sold out already, but secondary markets still give have tickets available. Here's what we're seeing so far.

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS tickets outlook

Just a reminder: Game 1 is Saturday night starting at 6:07 p.m. ET and Game 2 is Monday night starting at 6:07 p.m. ET.

If you're looking for two tickets together on StubHub, you can find both Section 400 seats and standing room tickets starting in the $120-$140 range for Game 1. The second game of the series is a little cheaper at the moment, with tickets in the $90-$115 range at their cheapest. If you can really pony up, there are some tickets in the 20s Sections behind home plate for $700-$1,000 for Game 1.

On VividSeats, standing room is available for $120-$130, while Section 400 seats are available for $130-$140 for Game 1. You can get into Game 2 standing room for as little as $100 with Section 400 seats still available under $110.

On Seat Geek, there are Game 1 Section 400 seats as low as $99, with a couple more listings under $110, and standing room at $120-$130. For Game 2 there is a single standing room ticket listed as of 4 p.m. on Friday for just $36, though that is a huge outlier. Section 400 seats are available for $99-$105 and standing room seats starting at $105.