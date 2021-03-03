A look at Braves' pitcher Sean Newcomb's role with the team for 2021 season

Locked On Braves host Dylan Short talked about the type of pitcher Newcomb is in the latest episode of the podcast.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves' Sean Newcomb pitched for an inning in the team’s first action in spring training this season - and it didn't go well.

He pitched one inning and gave up a hit and a run, which prompted the question, once again: what will his role be with the team in 2021?

Locked On Braves host Dylan Short talked about the type of pitcher Newcomb is.

"I think he lacks the put-away pitch. I don’t think he has a pitch to be able to put a hitter away. He doesn’t have too many problems at getting one or two strikes," he said on the podcast. "It’s when he gets to that second strike, and he can’t put people away. I think his fast ball is not really a swing-and-miss fast ball. His curveball is not a swing-and-miss curveball."

"He doesn’t throw the changeup very often, and if you’re going to be a two-pitch guy, then your breaker has to be able to create swings and misses," he added.

Listen to the podcast below.