Braves postseason tickets go on sale | What you need to know

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for National League Division Series and potential National League Championship Series games at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — Get ready to fire up those computers or smartphones and prepare yourself to battle it out with other fans online Friday.

Atlanta Braves single-game postseason tickets open up to the general public on Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. Friday morning and what's left of them are expected to go fast.

Premium Club Members and A-List Members had the chance to receive early access to tickets on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. A few hours later, fans who signed up for the Braves Insider Newsletter by the end of the day on Thursday had the opportunity to receive a code to participate in a presale at 12 p.m.

In a release, the team mentioned that single-game postseason tickets will also be available on SeatGeek.

Once tickets are all bought on Ticketmaster, they will start to trickle out on secondary ticket market sites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, TickPick -- likely at a fairly steeper price.