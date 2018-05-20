ATLANTA—It's good work, if you can find it.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves released veteran Jose Bautista after 12 games and 40 plate appearances with the club. During that brief stretch, Bautista posted below-average tallies with batting average (.143), on-base percentage (.250) and slugging (.343).

That's the bad news. On the plus side, Bautista reportedly pocketed $1 million, as reported by CBC Sports, for getting called up to the big leagues in early May.

Bautista (lifetime marks: 333 homers, 932 RBI, .361 OBP) made $18 million with the Blue Jays last season; and for his career, the 37-year-old has reportedly earned more than $104 million over 15 major-league seasons.

