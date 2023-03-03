Atlanta Braves to stop 2023 season ticket sales, team says

The team said last season they sold 3.1 million tickets in total and "are on pace to eclipse that in 2023."

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves said Monday that the team will halt season ticket sales later this month in an effort to preserve single-game availability.

In a release, the Braves said that sales for A-List Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023 season would end on Friday, March 17. The release said this was being done to "ensure that single game tickets will still be available for fans who come to a smaller number of games."

The team said last season they sold 3.1 million tickets in total and "are on pace to eclipse that in 2023" with several games already sold out to the point where only standing room tickets are available.

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said it was the first time in the team's history they were ceasing the sale of season tickets before the season actually began.

“We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see," Schiller said.

The team added in its release that after the March 17 deadline, those who are interested will have to sign up for a waiting list for 2024 season tickets. The team said there is no cost to join the 2024 waiting list.