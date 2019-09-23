ATLANTA — Braves star Freddie Freeman is remaining in Atlanta for treatment on his sore right elbow instead of joining the team for its next series at Kansas City.

Freeman, a MVP candidate for the NL East champions, left Sunday's game in the eighth inning against San Francisco after a recurrence of a bone spur in the elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said the first baseman would've been in the lineup if Atlanta's NL division series began on Monday. Instead, off days on Monday and Thursday, sandwiched around the two-game series against the Royals, give Freeman four days to have treatment on the elbow.

The Braves plan on Freeman joining the team in New York for Friday night's first game of the final regular-season series against the Mets.

Freeman is hitting .296 with 38 homers and leads the NL with 121 RBIs.

