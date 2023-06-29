MLB All-Star starters announced | Here's which Braves players made it

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be well-represented at July's Mid-Summer Classic after springing out of the gates to an incredible first-half of the season -- leading all of the National League in wins through at least the end of June.
The starters for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle were announced Thursday night on ESPN. The Braves led the way for all teams in the NL with three All-Star starters.
Atlanta Braves All-Star starters
- OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (3,082,600 votes -- MLB-leading vote-getter)
- SS Orlando Arcia
- C Sean Murphy
National League All-Star Starters
- C - Sean Murphy (Atlanta Braves)
- 1B - Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 2B - Luis Arraez (Miami Marlins)
- 3B - Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)
- SS - Orlando Arcia (Atlanta Braves)
- OF - Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
- OF - Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- OF - Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- DH - J.D. Martinez (Los Angeles Dodgers)
American League All-Star Starters
- C - Jonah Heim ( Texas Rangers)
- 1B - Yandy Diaz (Tampa Bay Rays)
- 2B - Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers)
- 3B - Josh Jung (Texas Rangers)
- SS - Corey Seager (Texas Rangers)
- OF - Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
- OF - Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)
- OF - Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays)
- DH - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)