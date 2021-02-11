Everything you need to know about the Braves' stunning 150 year history

In the last 150 years, the team has had some of baseball's greatest players and most historic wins, plus a handful of name changes and a couple of big moves.

ATLANTA — Where were the Braves before Atlanta? The nation's oldest continually operating professional sports franchise has a long and complicated history full of hard-fought victories, massive parades, multiple World Series appearances and wins, and some of the greatest players in MLB history.

Boston Red Stockings: 1871-1914

With $15,000 and the help of the "Father of Baseball" Harry Wright, baseball executive Ivers Whitney Adams founded the first professional baseball team in Boston. The team that would later be known as the Braves was, at the time, called the Boston Red Stockings.

Two months after incorporating in January of 1871, the team became one of nine charter members of the National Association of Professional Baseball Players, according to MLB.

The Red Stockings played their first game at the South End Grounds in May of 1871 and quickly became a frontrunner.

The team had a historic run in Boston, winning six of the first eight pennants in history and in 1875 they had a 26-game win streak. They won all 38 home games that year.

They were such a dominating force that after winning their fourth consecutive NA Championship the league folded "due to a lack of competitive balance," according to MLB.

The Boston Red Stockings joined the National League in 1876.

Boston Beaneaters: 1883-1907

The team became known as the Beaneaters in 1883 to avoid being confused with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1887, Mike "King" Kelly joined the team. He was considered the Babe Ruth of the 19th century.

Boston Doves: 1907-1912

The team was named after its new owners, the Dovey brothers, in 1907.

Boston Braves: 1912-1936

It wasn't until 1912 that the team became officially known as the Braves. The nickname was suggested by hall of famer John Montgomery Ward. Three years later, Braves Field opened. At the time, it was the nation's largest ballpark and with the new field, came a new era of victories for the team that had been plagued with losses for the last decade.

In 1914, the team led by Johnny Evers, Rabbit Maranville and Bill James, won the World Series in a matchup against Philadelphia, a team that was favored to win.

While playing for the Braves in 1935, Babe Ruth officially retired. This was a tough year for the team, which finished 38-115.

Boston Bees: 1936-1941

The Braves changed their name for the fourth time in 1936. This time, a fan poll decided the Braves would be called the Bees. Braves Field was also renamed National League Park, and it was known as the Beehive.

Boston Braves: 1941-1953

Five years after being renamed the "Bees" the team switched its name back to the "Braves."

1948 was a good year for the Braves. Two Braves greats, Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain, teamed up to win 39 games. The dynamic duo inspired the saying "Spahn and Sain and two days of rain." Al Dark won Rookie of the Year and the team won the pennant but lost to Cleveland in the World Series.

Milwaukee Braves: 1953-1965

There was an unexpected twist in 1953: The Boston Braves moved out of Boston and into Milwaukee.

The team was welcomed to Milwaukee with a massive parade with 60,000 cheering fans.

It was an end of an era after 83 years in Boston, but also the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Braves.

In their fourth season in Milwaukee, the Braves won the pennant and defeated the New York Yankees 4-3 in the World Series.

The next season, Eddie Mathews and Hank Aaron had a combined total of 61 home runs. Plus, another duo, Spahn and Lew Burdette, helped lead the team to the World Series with 42 pitching victories. But, the Braves lost to the Yankees 3-4 in the World Series.

Atlanta Braves: 1966-Present

The Braves were planning to move to Atlanta but that plan took some time to implement. In 1965, a court order stopped the team from moving. The Braves finally came home to Atlanta in 1966.

Yet another parade celebrated their arrival at Atlanta Stadium, where they quickly started winning. The team had a few tough years in the 1980s but in the 1990s they returned to dominating.

In 1990, the team had the worst season baseball. But the next year, the team shocked the world, making it to the World Series.

They were the first team to ever go from baseball's worst to best in a timespan of just one season and that year the team was named Organization of the Year by Baseball America.

The next year the team again went to the World Series but they lost 4-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

After two consecutive losses, the team came back swinging in 1995 with a World Series win over the Cleveland Indians.