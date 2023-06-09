'Pour Larry a Crown!' | After last night's home run call, Braves buying fans named Larry a free drink

The team is honoring a memorable call featuring Jeff Francoeur and Chipper Jones that sent Braves Country into a frenzy.

ATLANTA — A memorable call that sent Braves Country into a frenzy Thursday night after their dramatic walk-off home run against the division rival Mets is now being honored at Friday night's game.

"Pour Larry a Crown!" a call remarked by Bally Sports Southeast Braves color analyst Jeff Francoeur directed toward Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones (whose first name is Larry), had social media buzzing.

Now the Atlanta Braves are doing something special for their fans Friday night, but there's one rule -- you have to be named Larry! The team is buying fans with the first name of the Braves legend one free Crown Royal canned cocktail for its series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Is your name Larry? The Braves want to buy you a Crown!



Tonight only, fans with the name Larry can go to the Crown Royal Walk-Off Market at Section 131 and the Braves will buy you one (1) Crown Royal canned cocktail. Limit one per Larry, must show valid 21+ ID. pic.twitter.com/GJ3BoMp2fB — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 9, 2023

Fans named Larry can go to the Crown Royal Walk-Off Market at section 131 inside Truist Park, with their valid 21+ ID, to claim their drink.

The Braves received resounding positive reviews across social media for their Thursday night broadcast, where they stacked the booth with Francoeur, Chipper Jones, and Hall of Fame pitchers John Smoltz and Tom Glavine for a one-night exclusive special broadcast.

To relive the legendary call one more time, just watch below:

