No, Braves player Tyler Matzek was not almost arrested by police during parade

Rest easy Braves fans, the Atlanta pitcher was not on the cusp of being in handcuffs.

ATLANTA — Crowds braved the cold on Friday to line up for the Braves Victory Parade as the World Series stars weaved through Atlanta and continued their route through Cobb County, making their way to The Battery.

It was a moment 26-years in the making but one misleading online video attempted to paint a moment during the festivities as more shocking than it actually was.

A Twitter video surfaced during the celebration showing what the poster claimed was pitcher Tyler Matzek almost being arrested in the midst of the parade. It would later be shared by multiple users and sports blogs.

When the cops try to arrest @TylerMatzek at his own parade💀 pic.twitter.com/9mwy0i9lBz — Sydnee Walker (@sydnee_walker5) November 5, 2021

After seeing the video, 11Alive reached out to authorities and discovered that suggestion was far from the truth.

According to Marietta Police, Matzek was not being arrested.

They went on to explain that players were told not to exit the bus they were traveling on, and when Matzek did, an officer escorted him back to the vehicle.

According to Marietta Police, this happened with several other players at different points during the parade.