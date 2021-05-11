Massive crowds line Atlanta, Cobb County streets to cheer on Braves at victory parade

Video shows massive crowds gathered to witness the Braves victory parade.

ATLANTA — Fans are coming out in droves to cheer for the Braves as the World Series victory parade commences. 11Alive crews saw thousands of people gathered on Peachtree Street as Joc Pederson tossed pearls to proud attendees, and saw hundreds more roll into The Battery as fans awaited the team's arrival to continue the parade.

The energy is magnetic as people, young and old, rally on Friday afternoon to see the winning team in all its glory.

One fan brought her 3-year-old great-grandchild as the Braves were out on full display. She told 11Alive she wanted her descendant to witness the commemorative moment.

"This is going to go back in history, so I can tell my grandkids and my great grandkids," she said.

The duo was clad in Braves World Series gear.

Another fan told 11Alive he actually shed tears the moment the team won the championship. He said he's a die-hard Braves fan and an Atlanta native, so he made sure he came out to represent "his team."

"When they won, it was a final strikeout and it said, 'Braves: The World Series Champions.' All I could do is just cry," he said.

This is the first time the Braves won the World Series in over two decades. The last time the team held the title was when they defeated Cleveland in 1995. The city is rejoicing now that Atlanta has brought the championship home after crushing the Houston Astros in Game 6.

11Alive has crews set up at multiple places around the parade route, capturing the best moment of the day. You can watch the action on 11Alive.com and on the 11AliveYouTube channel if you can't catch it in person.