Watch the Braves game at The Battery as the take on the Dodgers in Game 5

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are one win away from the World Series and you can join the fun with other fans at The Battery and watch the game on the big screen.

The watch party will be on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta with Game 5 slated for 8 p.m. against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Fans will also be able to get a photograph with the 2021 NL East Championship Pennant and meet Blooper.