Coweta County roots for hometown Atlanta Braves hero Will Smith

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — While it seems like the whole state is cheering on the Atlanta Braves, one part of south Atlanta is especially loud - because they're cheering for their hometown boy.

Will Smith pitched in high school in Coweta County - and still spends a lot of time there in the off season. 11Alive caught up with people who play his other favorite sport.

"He plays a lot of golf in the off season, so I get to see him a lot," said White Oak Assistant Golf Pro Scott Porter.

He said the Braves pitcher is on the right team.

"Baseball player, for sure, I've seen him swing," he said.

"He's huge. That's one thing you don't see on TV, the dude is ginormous," he said.

But he also has a big heart.

"He has a huge heart. In March of this year, our community was destroyed by an EF-4 tornado. And when Will came back and saw the destruction, he went to work to help a lot of people," said Porter.

Smith set up an auction to raise money for people recovering from the tornado. He also helped the high school baseball team play at Truist Park when their field was destroyed.

"Really helped a lot of people and families in the Coweta area," he said.

It's clear the pitcher still cares deeply about the place he grew up, Porter said.

"He is so down to earth. He has such a big heart. And you can tell that when you meet him. He definitely deserves a win, we are all rooting for him," he added.

When it comes to baseball, Porter said he doesn't have any advice for the Braves player -- but out on the course, he had one note.

"Oh man, just don't try to hit it so hard, Will. Don't try to hit it so hard," he said.