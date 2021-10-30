x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Atlanta Braves

This adorable baby made it to the World Series and yes, we're jealous

Mom Michelle Carlisle sent in these adorable photos of her baby all decked out in Braves gear from a hat to a "My First World Series" onesie.

ATLANTA — Rain or shine, one of the Braves' smallest fans is watching the team play against the Astros in the World Series.

Although we're a little jealous, we're absolutely loving this cuteness overload. Mom Michelle Carlisle sent in these adorable photos of her baby all decked out in Braves gear from a hat to a "My First World Series" onesie.

Now, the real question is. Did the parents have to pay for an extra ticket? 

The Braves are currently taking on the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series. With a win, the Braves would find themselves just one more victory away from their first championship since 1995 - with a chance to close things out at home Sunday. 

Click here for the latest updates on Game 4.

World Series baby watches Braves play

1 / 3
Michelle Carlisle

Related Articles

In Other News

Father and son discuss their touching journey to watch World Series Game 4