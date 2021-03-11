'I'm just so happy' | Brian Snitker's wife Ronnie savors the moment

She has been with Brian throughout their decades as a baseball couple.

ATLANTA — One person who was savoring the moment on Tuesday night as the Braves won the World Series, almost as much as any player or team employee, was Ronnie Snitker.

She is manager Brian Snitker's wife, and she has been with Brian throughout their decades as a baseball couple - from the unglamorous stops of the Minor Leagues to the peak of the sport with a World Series championship.

An emotional Ronnie Snitker spoke to 11Alive's Maria Martin after the World Series, saying it was "just the culmination of everything we've been through."

"I'm just so excited for Brian, and I'm so happy he persevered through all the mess of the summer and all the things that happened both on the field and at home," she said. "There was crazy stuff going on everywhere and he just stayed calm through it all. He left this morning calm, ready to go."

She was referencing the tumult of the early summer, when the Braves were struggling through what seemed like a lost season.

They were still under .500 as late as early August, and had lost stars including Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuña for the season.

There were some segments of the fan base who were agitating for Snitker to be fired.

But things turned around for the Braves, and Snitker remained at the helm - ultimately becoming the manager to lead the team to their first championship in 26 years.