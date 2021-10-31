Here's how things are looking at Truist Park ahead of Game 5

Atlanta Braves fans are buzzing in anticipation of what could be their first World Series championship in 26 years.

ATLANTA — Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night is nearly upon us, and Braves fans are buzzing at Truist Park as the team seeks to seal its first championship in 26 years.

11Alive reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman are in the stadium - you can follow them on Twitter here and here - and reporter Joe Ripley is outside the ballpark - follow him here.

They're taking in the scenes as fans anticipate a milestone more than two decades in the making.

One fan is really standing out: He brought a sign that says his wife is nine months pregnant, and she still let him come to the game. (Our reporter, Reggie, thinks he maybe should have thought harder about that one.)

“My wife is 9 months pregnant and let me come”



I think it was a test bro. You failed. pic.twitter.com/a1U8WhNKl3 — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 31, 2021

Maria found a Max Fried fan... and also a guy dressed up like the horror movie character "Jason."

Jason is here pic.twitter.com/5DmvbDWmBX — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 31, 2021

And then Joe found a couple on their way into the ballpark who got engaged earlier this month, and now are hoping for a World Series title to bring them a second ring.

Magical moments can happen at this ballpark. Here’s hoping for one more #worldseries #ATLvsHOU pic.twitter.com/mWvpejc7kW — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) October 31, 2021

The scene is packed at The Battery outside the ballpark, and some people - as our Traffic Tracker Crash Clark found this morning - have been waiting literally since the crack of dawn.