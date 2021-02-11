Pearl power is back, Ozzie Albies dropped to lowest spot since Sept. 2020 | Braves announce Game 6 lineup

Joc Pederson will come back into the lineup with a right hander on the mound for Houston.

ATLANTA — The Braves are looking to bounce back from a Game 5 disappointment and secure their first World Series championship in 26 years tonight in Houston.

One good omen is that they've got their pearl power back.

Joc Pederson is in the lineup and hitting sixth. Through much of the playoffs Braves manager Brian Snitker has typically swapped Pederson, a left handed hitter, out against lefty pitchers and brought in Jorge Soler.

He can have both tonight, though, with a DH in play in Houston and a right hander on the mound in Luis Garcia for the Astros.

Joc has gone somewhat cold during the World Series - he has just one hit in 11 at-bats - but there would be no better night than tonight to bust out of the slump and rediscover the swagger he displayed at the plate through the rest of the postseason.

The other major change is the dropping of Ozzie Albies down in the lineup - the start second baseman is batting seventh. He had only previously batted second or third for the Braves in the postseason, and this is the lowest he's batted in a Braves lineup since Sept. 18, 2020.

Ozzie has struggled in the World Series, batting .167 in the five games.

Other changes from the Game 5 lineup include Freddie Freeman dropping down to third, with Eddie Rosario and Soler filling the 1-2 positions. Adam Duvall, who hit a first-inning grand slam that briefly had Braves fans thinking Sunday night would be the night to celebrate, is up a spot batting fifth.