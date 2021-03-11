Here's what the Braves World Series hat and t-shirt look like

ATLANTA — The Braves have done it, they've won a World Series championship after 26 years of waiting for a second title since the team moved to Atlanta.
So, how to celebrate it? Well, there's the parade on Friday of course. But there's also showing off some swag.
If you're seeking out Braves World Series gear - such as the official championship hat or t-shirt - you've got a number of options.
First, here's what they look like:
Our photojournalists were at Dick's Sporting Goods, where they saw people already shopping for gear. So we know it's available there.
We've also been told by Academy Sports + Outdoors that they're fully stocked and ready to sell gear.
"The store will stay open until the last customer is served or product for the night is sold out," Academy said.
But your quickest and most obvious stop, of course, is the official Braves shop on MLB.com.
The official "Champions" t-shirt is currently for sale on MLB.com for $39.99 and the site advertises the item with free shipping.
Then there's the official hat, which is available for $34.99 and is also supposed to ship free.
In fact, all the World Series gear at the moment is being advertised as free shipping.
There's lots of other stuff - pennants, beanies, flags, hoodies, and even a "Fanatics" pack with the whole bundle of championship stuff (minus the t-shirt) for $79.99.
Be sure to act fast if you want to commemorate the moment with gear, though - a lot of it is selling out fast.