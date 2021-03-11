Braves World Series Parade | Everything you need to know

Parking, Schedule, Route and everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves World Series Parade.

ATLANTA — With the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series this week for the first time in 26 years, the excitement is in the air as the team plans its parade. We are breaking down all the details for you.

WHEN

The World Series Parade is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 12 p.m.

ROUTE OF PARADE

There was a lot of question about if the parade would be held in Atlanta or in Cobb County. The answer: both.

The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel north to Peachtree and 10th Street. The parade will then travel toward Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Following this, a post-parade celebration and concert will be held at Truist Park.

POST-PARADE CELEBRATION AND CONCERT

Following the parade, a celebration and concert will take place at Truist Park. It will feature Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. - Parade begins in Atlanta

1:15 p.m. - Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street

2 p.m. - Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway

3 p.m. - Parade ends at Battery Avenue

3:30 p.m. - Truist Park Ceremony begins

4:30 p.m. - Ludacris / Big Boi concert begins

6 p.m. - Event concludes

PARADE PARKING, MARTA

Parking for the parade, is extremely limited and will be very challenging, particularly in the City of Atlanta due to the number of roads that will be closed.

Fans are encouraged to take MARTA to any of the downtown locations near Centennial Olympic Park. The Peachtree Center or GWCC Station is about a 10 minute walk to the park. For more MARTA details, click here.

TICKETS AND PARKING AT TRUIST

Tickets for the post-parade celebration and concert are free, but they must be reserved in advance. They will be available online at braves.com/parade starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

You are encouraged to purchase parking at the stadium and The Battery in advance. When you reserve your tickets to the celebration, you will be given the option to purchase parking for $10.

THE BATTERY ACCESS

The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first served basis, the team said.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

A number of Metro Atlanta schools have decided to close for the day so that students and faculty can attend the celebration.

Atlanta Public Schools

Clayton County Schools

Cobb County Schools

Fulton County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools

WEATHER

Rain will not be a factor, but Braves fans should dress warmly if they plan on being around Atlanta or Truist Park during the day celebrating our champions.

Temperatures in the late morning will be in the upper 40s and climb to the mid to upper 50s late in the afternoon.

It will be a dry day, but there will be a bit of cloud cover to block the warm sun from getting through.

