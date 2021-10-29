RED OUT: Braves asking fans to wear red to World Series game

The Braves take on the Houston Astros with the series all tied up at two games a piece in the best-of-seven series.

ATLANTA — Ok, Braves country. It's time to pull out your favorite red shirt. And pearls. And, well, maybe a rain jacket.

The Braves have announced a "red out" for Friday's Game 3 of the World Series. They are asking all fans to wear red to the game -- or heck, wherever you'll be watching.

First pitch is 8:09 p.m. at Truist Park.