Atlanta Braves

RED OUT: Braves asking fans to wear red to World Series game

The Braves take on the Houston Astros with the series all tied up at two games a piece in the best-of-seven series.

ATLANTA — Ok, Braves country. It's time to pull out your favorite red shirt. And pearls. And, well, maybe a rain jacket. 

The Braves have announced a "red out" for Friday's Game 3 of the World Series. They are asking all fans to wear red to the game -- or heck, wherever you'll be watching.

The Braves take on the Houston Astros with the series all tied up at two games a piece in the best-of-seven series. First pitch is 8:09 p.m. at Truist Park. 

A sold-out crowd is expected at the stadium and at The Battery as the team looks to win its first World Series since 1995. 

   

