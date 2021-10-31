Braves ticket prices skyrocket ahead of Game 5 of World Series

ATLANTA — Thinking of going to the Atlanta Braves game Sunday for a chance to see them win the World Series? With a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros, the Braves can win it all with a victory on Sunday night at Truist Park.
Get ready to spend some cash, though. Tickets through the team have been sold out for days, so your only option is through the second-hand market, like StubHub.
The cheapest standing room only ticket as of Sunday morning on StubHub was $1,274. If you want an actual seat in the upper deck, it will cost you around $1,400.
If you are looking for something a little closer, maybe in the area behind home plate, that'll cost you $6,000 -- which isn't horrible considering what StubHub calls the "Best Seat" will cost you $15,000. You'll be in the first row behind home plate in the SunTrust Club.
Yes, these are the prices PER TICKET.
Fans have other options, however. If you want to be around the atmosphere but don't want to spend the money for a ticket, you can go to The Battery and watch the game on the big screens. But, get there early. Cobb County Police shut down the area the other night when it became too crowded.
If the Braves are able to pull it off in Game 5 of the World Series tonight, it will be the first time they have won it since 1995. In fact, this is the first time they're in the World Series since 1999.
So, for those die-hard Braves fans, maybe shelling out a couple thousand bucks is worth it.
Oh, and don't forget about a parking pass. To get one on second-hand sites, that'll put you out another $80.
TIPS FOR BUYING TICKETS
StubHub is offering fans tips to avoid ticket scams ahead of the big game:
- Never buy tickets off the street or pay cash. Even as you approach the game and there’s less inventory, there are still scam artists who will try to sell you a ticket that they can’t guarantee.
- Use a trusted service with partners who verify the tickets on the site and offer a guarantee, whether it be credit or refund, that you understand. Make sure you have access to a customer service number you can contact. As StubHub is an Official Partner of the MLB, fans can rest assured their tickets are 100% verified and will get them into the game.
- Use technology to your benefit. With services like ‘view from seat,’ ‘favorites’ to follow your favorite venue, team, and price alerts, StubHub also makes it easy to find what you want when you want it, as you’re ready to return to live events.
- Be careful sharing images of your ticket on social media. Don’t invite anyone to replicate the ticket – be sure to cover the barcode if you share a photo of your ticket on social channels.
- Be sure you know before you go. This is especially important right now. Read the site, check out the venue protocols, and be sure you know what’s required of you before heading to the game. Atlanta’s Truist Park is encouraging fans to wear a mask but it is no longer required.