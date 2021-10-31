Braves ticket prices skyrocket ahead of Game 5 of World Series

With the chance to win the series on Sunday night, ticket prices have gone up quite a bit.

ATLANTA — Thinking of going to the Atlanta Braves game Sunday for a chance to see them win the World Series? With a 3-1 lead over the Houston Astros, the Braves can win it all with a victory on Sunday night at Truist Park.

Get ready to spend some cash, though. Tickets through the team have been sold out for days, so your only option is through the second-hand market, like StubHub.

The cheapest standing room only ticket as of Sunday morning on StubHub was $1,274. If you want an actual seat in the upper deck, it will cost you around $1,400.

If you are looking for something a little closer, maybe in the area behind home plate, that'll cost you $6,000 -- which isn't horrible considering what StubHub calls the "Best Seat" will cost you $15,000. You'll be in the first row behind home plate in the SunTrust Club.

Yes, these are the prices PER TICKET.

Fans have other options, however. If you want to be around the atmosphere but don't want to spend the money for a ticket, you can go to The Battery and watch the game on the big screens. But, get there early. Cobb County Police shut down the area the other night when it became too crowded.

If the Braves are able to pull it off in Game 5 of the World Series tonight, it will be the first time they have won it since 1995. In fact, this is the first time they're in the World Series since 1999.

So, for those die-hard Braves fans, maybe shelling out a couple thousand bucks is worth it.

Oh, and don't forget about a parking pass. To get one on second-hand sites, that'll put you out another $80.

TIPS FOR BUYING TICKETS

StubHub is offering fans tips to avoid ticket scams ahead of the big game: