Braves manager Brian Snitker signs contract extension through 2025

ATLANTA — The Braves World Series champion manager is here to stay.

Brian Snitker signed a contract extension with the team on Friday that keeps him as the skipper through 2025, the team said in a press release on Twitter. The financials of the deal were not released.

The Braves previously picked up Snitker's option for 2024 in November of 2021, but this new contract now guarantees he will be with the team for at least the next three seasons.

At 67, Snitker just guided Atlanta to its fifth straight NL East division title while surpassing the 100-win mark for the first time in his managerial history. He finished third in the Manager of the Year award in 2022 -- an award he previously won in 2018 by leading the team to their first division title in their current streak.

Snitker, who won the team's second World Series since coming to Atlanta and fourth in franchise history, has a record of 542-451 with the Braves since taking over as manager in an interim role in May of 2016 for Fredi Gonzales.

The man known as "Snit" had his 500th managerial win this past season on July 26 with a win over the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The long wait has been more than worth it for Snitker, as he just finished his 46th season in the Braves organization. He managed 20 seasons in minor league ball before getting the call to the bigs to manage the MLB Braves. He joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in 1977.

Snitker was also named 2022 Coach of the Year in the annual 11Alive Atlanta Sports Awards.

