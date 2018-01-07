The Atlanta Braves just pulled off a feat that was six years in the making.

With Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Cardinals, the Braves clinched their first road sweep in St. Louis since 2012 (May 11-13, to be exact).

Simply put, the Braves' supposedly daunting road swing through St. Louis, New York (Yankees) and Milwaukee has been a flawless experience to date, so much that it might end up defining the season come late September—in a good way.

Sunday's heroes featured the usual cavalcade of stars:

**Starter Mike Foltynewicz labored through 86 pitches, but the results were nonetheless stellar.

The Braves right-hander allowed just one hit and three walks over five innings. As such, of his 16 seasonal starts, Foltynewicz has yielded two or fewer runs 15 times.

Here's another thing to celebrate: Foltynewicz is the first Braves pitcher since 1993 (Kent Mercker) to post one-hit games in consecutive outings.

Strangely, Foltynewicz has produced just five innings of work in four consecutive starts. Yes, he's been dealing with a triceps issue since early June; but it's fair to wonder how long this trend might continue?

Could Atlanta possibly stick to a 'five-innings-max' strategy with Foltynewicz (nine strikeouts on Sunday) for the next three months?

**Charlie Culberson activated his clutch gene once again, raking an RBI double in the second inning (Atlanta's first run).

Four frames later, Culberson produced another RBI single (scoring Nick Markakis).

**Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. showed off his blinding speed and excellent baseball instincts. While standing on third base in the 6th, Acuna executed the play of the day, scoring from home on Dansby Swanson's seemingly routine groundout to first base.

The Cardinals' Jose Martinez didn't have to venture far to field Dansby's batted ball; and yet, Acuna didn't hesitate for a second, evading the home-plate tag with a textbook headfirst slide.

👏 BREAK OUT THE BROOMS. 👏



The @Braves sweep the @Cardinals with a 6-5 win. It's the first time they swept St. Louis since 2012. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/KCsXwjX3OP — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 1, 2018

**In the 6th, Freddie Freeman ended a homerless drought of 16 days by clubbing a two-run blast off Cardinals starter John Gant. Freeman's bomb initiated a five-run inning for the Braves ... which seemed more ornamental than vital at the time.

On the down side, it may be time to have a conversation about the Braves' bullpen. The relievers gave up five runs and six hits in the final four innings; and things might have been worse in the 8th, if Ender Inciarte hadn't corralled Kolten Wong's gap shot in center field.

But alas, the near-implosion still counts as a well-deserved sweep for the Braves, who will next draw the powerhouse Yankees (53-27) for three games in New York.

