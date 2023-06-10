Cobb County Public Safety officials say they are ready for Braves postseason games

Officials plan to deploy tethered drones and implement 12-hour shifts for employees.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Public Safety officials are teaming up to make sure everyone who comes out to Truist Park for the Braves postseason games has a good time and stays safe.

When the gates at Truist Park open to fans for the National League Division Series on Saturday, several Cobb County agencies will already be in place.

“We’ll be deploying our tethered drone to this incident. Basically what this is is a FAA licensed drone. Pilots from our agency will be using this system," Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. "We will be deploying a tethered car drone as well. This drone is capable of flying for long periods of time without power sources."

Owens said there will also be mounted deputies posted around the park for fans to easily spot.

The sheriff's office is working alongside Cobb County Police and Cobb County Fire and Rescue departments to tackle the job.

“We’re going to add additional medical units into The Battery from Cobb Fire to basically assist in what we anticipate will be an increased number of EMS calls," said Fire Chief William Johnson.

Officials said some employees will work 12-hour shifts to make sure all bases are covered.

Braves fan Camden Smith said he’s hoping to see enhanced security getting into the park.

“People go really fast when they are trying to get people in," Smith said. "But if they take the time to slow down they could really prevent issues like that and unfortunate events."