ATLANTA-The new nickname just rolls off the tongue.

Charlie Walkoff.

At SunTrust Park on Sunday, Charlie Culberson clinched the Braves' 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals with a two-run home run in the ninth inning. It also marked the second time this week that Culberson had rescued Atlanta with a walkoff dinger.

(Culberson stunned the Mets with a walkoff blast on Monday.)

And get this: Of Culberson's four career homers, spanning six seasons in the major leagues, four have been of the walkoff variety.

Hence the new moniker, Charlie Walkoff.

“It never gets old. It’s a lot of fun.”



"It never gets old. It's a lot of fun."

— Charlie Culberson on his second walk-off homer in a week's span and he fourth in his career out of eight HRs.

What can you say about this weekend? The Braves claimed three victories over the Nationals and subsequently boosted their National League East lead to 1 1/2 games; and the lone loss (Saturday) can be attributed to surprise hitter Max Scherzer ... on a day when the three-time Cy Young winner (one AL, two NL) didn't even take the mound.

With the thrilling win, Atlanta (35-24) should be in a wonderful frame of mind for its upcoming West Coast swing through Los Angeles (Dodgers) and San Diego (Padres); and upon a successful mission in California, the Braves would then be staring at a favorable slate of 12 home games-taking on four below-.500 teams-with a two-game trek to Toronto sandwiched in the middle.

Back to the present: Sunday's game didn't have the mounting tension of Saturday's 14-inning thriller. On this day, both teams combined for just 10 hits, with Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson serving as the only player to rack up multiple hits.

But that eight-inning solitude simply set the stage for the ninth-inning hysteria:

In the top half, Washington immediately put its first two runners on base (Juan Soto walk, Anthony Rendon single); but at the very least, Soto should have advanced to third base, after the Braves had trouble locating the bloop single, once it hit the ground.

Why did this matter? Mark Reynolds' lineout to center might have been deep enough to bring the 19-year-old Soto home from third.

Instead, the two Nationals were stranded at their original destinations, after Brian Goodwin and Michael Taylor struck out against Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino.

In the bottom of the 9th, with Tanner Roark making a rare late-innings appearance, Preston Tucker harmlessly grounded out to second. Swanson would follow with a double ... which had to be overturned by instant replay (close tag at second base).

Culberson then entered the game as a pinch-hitter (for Vizcaino) and worked his walkoff magic with an 0-1 count.

It's worth noting: Since May 2, the Braves have spent only two days out of first place in the NL East.

