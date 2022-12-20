'Thank you Braves Country' | Dansby Swanson bids farewell to Atlanta

In a social media post, he said he'll always cherish the memories and relationships with his Atlanta Braves teammates and fans.

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson took to social media Tuesday evening to say goodbye to fans. In a post, Swanson said he will always cherish the memories and relationships with his Atlanta Braves teammates.

"Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me," he wrote. "The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable."

The Kennesaw native elaborated saying he's seen a lot of change within the team, adding that they went from a rebuild to five straight division titles – including a World Series Championship.

"In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years," Swanson continued. "I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country."