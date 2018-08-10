SMYRNA, Ga. -- The Atlanta Braves started an afternoon playoff game Monday, and some fans had to hurdle some issues with parking around SunTrust Park.

The Braves have a detailed parking scheme for night games. Daytime games are a bit more challenging because many of the spaces are already used by surrounding businesses. And public transit options from outside of Cobb County are virtually nonexistent.

"We still have not found a place to park. We’ve circled the Galleria I guess this is our second time around," fumed Stephen Eastham, who says he used to be a Braves season ticket holder at Turner Field before the team moved to SunTrust Park -- and before he moved to Nevada.

He happened to be back in Atlanta for Monday’s division series game with the Dodgers.

"You have controlled-by-the-Braves lots all over the place. I don’t know where they are," Eastham laughed ruefully.

He was accustomed to just driving up to Turner Field to find parking. When he drove up to Cobb County, he saw lots of signs at lots saying "no game day parking."

"Everywhere. And guards," Eastham observed. So they’re spending money paying people to make sure you don’t park there."

Many of those lots are available for nighttime Braves games. But daytime, they’re used by office workers whose workplaces surround SunTrust Park.

"We parked at the Battery lots before, but not today," said Sandy Poole, a Braves fan. "When we went online to buy our (parking) ticket, it wasn’t an option to choose."

Eastham found a lot moments after he spoke to us. It included a one-mile walk across I-285 to the ballpark gates.

