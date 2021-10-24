Lucky lumber: Rosario's hot bat leads Braves to Series

The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta to win the National League Championship Series in six games.

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario's hot bat led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series matchup with the Houston Astros and earned him the NL Championship Series MVP award.

Less than three months after he was traded by Cleveland, the 30-year-old outfielder had six multi-hit games against the Dodgers. He hit .560 with three homers and nine RBIs, giving him a 1.040 slugging percentage and 1.647 OPS.

He hit safely in all 10 postseason games, batting .474 with 11 RBIs. With 14 hits, he tied the record for a postseason series, a mark he shares with Albert Pujols, Hideki Matsui, Kevin Youkilis and Marco Scutaro.

The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta to win the National League Championship Series in six games.

The team goes on face the Astros in the Braves' first trip to the World Series since 1999. The team last won the World Series in 1995.

When is the World Series?

Here is the World Series schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)