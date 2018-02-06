ATLANTA–Let the debate begin on the identity of the Atlanta Braves' true ace pitcher.

Is it Sean Newcomb ... or Mike Foltynewicz?

Just 24 hours after the rookie Newcomb flustered the Nationals hitters and earned his sixth victory of the season, it was Foltynewicz's turn to dominate Washington on Friday night.

The result: Foltynewicz stifled the Nationals in a 4-0 win at SunTrust Park–surrendering just two hits for the evening, striking out 11 hitters (tied for career high), out-dueling Steven Strasburg and registering the first complete-game shutout of his career.

All in a day's work for Foltynewicz, whose ERA tally (now at 2.22) prodigiously plunged 33 points on Friday.

Washington's first hit occurred in the opening inning, courtesy of a harmless single from former National League MVP Bryce Harper. After that, Foltynewicz (106 total pitches) would retire 20 consecutive hitters, covering the time from when Atlanta transformed a scoreless pitchers' duel into a comfortable victory.

The hero in that regard? Dansby Swanson. His three-run homer off Strasburg (10 strikeouts) in the seventh inning wiped out the jangled nerves of a close game, improving the Braves' lead from one to four in a matter of seconds.

The Nationals didn't pose a threat in the 8th, despite breaking Foltynewicz's retired-batters streak. After Brian Goodwin reached base on a fielder's choice, he would subsequently get picked off first base, effectively ending Washington's chances at mounting a comeback.

Foltynewicz allowed a two-out single to Tray Turner in the 9th, but it merely set the stage for Harper incurring his second strikeout of the game. He went down swinging in both instances.

With the victory, the Braves (34-23) finally have some breathing room in the National League East standings.

Atlanta leads Washington and Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games. The club can also take solace in the following logistical advantage: The Braves won't see Nationals ace Max Scherzer for the remaining two games of this crucial series.

On Saturday, the Braves and Nationals have Brandon McCarthy (5-2, 5.02 ERA) and Gio Gonzalez slated to take the mound.

