ATLANTA—The outcome had been academic for some time, but now it's official.

On Sunday night, Major League Baseball confirmed the starting slots of two Atlanta Braves for the July 17 All-Star Game, with Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis earning the fan-friendly nods at their respective positions.

Freeman had been a lead-pipe cinch to start for more than a month. No other first baseman reached the status of 2 million votes, let alone Freeman's league-best tally of nearly 4 million endorsements.

Among his positional brethren in the National League, Freeman boasts top-3 numbers with RBI (59), runs (56), hits (108), doubles (24), batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.406), slugging rate (.542) and OPS (.948).

Freddie Freeman's 2018 is a near-mirror image of Chipper's 1999 MVP season at the halfway mark.



(Next up: Chipper slashed .345/.477/.738 with 29 homers and 16 steals over the final 81 games. Goodness.) pic.twitter.com/iAujl7M8yz — Zach Dillard (@Zach_Dillard) July 1, 2018

Four weeks ago, Markakis sprinted past Bryce Harper for the No. 1 outfield slot. During that span, former Brave Matt Kemp (now with the Dodgers) also supplanted Harper as the No. 2 outfielder.

It didn't matter in the end, though, since Markakis, Harper and Kemp were prohibitive locks to secure the three starting slots in the outfield.

Here's one more thing to celebrate: Markakis now owns the MLB record for most hits (2,053) at the time of making his first All-Star Game.

In the Braves' case, the ultimate suspense involved Ozzie Albies' candidacy at second base.

The 21-year-old Albies (18 HR, 50 RBI, 69 runs, 29 doubles, 8 steals, .282 batting, .837 OPS) had seen his lead over Scooter Gennett (Reds) and Javier Baez (Cubs) diminish by nearly 30 percent over the last two weeks; and this trend continued into the final push, as well, with Chicago fans vaulting Baez into the starter role at the 11th hour.

There were three easy explanations to justify Albies' All-Star case:

a) Albies has emerged into a legitimate candidate for NL MVP, although he might encounter a split-vote scenario with Freeman.

b) Throughout the spring/summer, Braves fans have been consistently hitting (but not unduly stuffing) the ballot box.

c) Check out Albies' supreme tallies since June 22: Two homers, eight RBI, 16 runs, 30 hits, .433 batting average, .457 OBP and 1.099 OPS.

But alas, Albies must settle for being a late-innings backup in his All-Star debut.

