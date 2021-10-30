Here's what Freddie Freeman was doing before World Series Game 4

Freddie Freeman was prepping for Game 4 in a different way.

ATLANTA — As the Braves are getting ready to take on the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series, first baseman Freddie Freeman was seen preparing at a somewhat smaller venue than Truist Park.

Freeman showed up to coach and cheer on his 5-year-old son Charlie at his little league baseball game.

You can see Charlie running around all of the bases, clearly taking after his dad.

On his Instagram, Freeman wrote the "Absolute best way to warm up for Game 4 of the World Series? Warming up your own son for his baseball game!"

Saturday night's Game 4 of the World Series is set to begin at 8:09 p.m. Click here for the lineup.