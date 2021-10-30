Here's what Freddie Freeman was doing before World Series Game 4

ATLANTA — As the Braves are getting ready to take on the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series, first baseman Freddie Freeman was seen preparing at a somewhat smaller venue than Truist Park.
Freeman showed up to coach and cheer on his 5-year-old son Charlie at his little league baseball game.
You can see Charlie running around all of the bases, clearly taking after his dad.
RELATED: Who are Freddie Freeman's kids?
On his Instagram, Freeman wrote the "Absolute best way to warm up for Game 4 of the World Series? Warming up your own son for his baseball game!"
Saturday night's Game 4 of the World Series is set to begin at 8:09 p.m. Click here for the lineup.