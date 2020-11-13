Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman wins National League Most Valuable Player award

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman snagged his first career NL MVP award Thursday, the first Braves player to be awarded this honor since Chipper Jones in 1999.

ATLANTA — The Braves have a National League Most Valuable Player for the first time in 21 years. Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman snagged his first career NL MVP award Thursday, the first Braves player to be awarded this honor since Chipper Jones in 1999.

During the 60-game spring of an MLB season, he hit .341 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, and a league leading 23 doubles and league leading 51 runs scored. For a guy that tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer, he really knocked this season out of the park.

Freeman was leaps and bounds above the rest of the guys up for the award including hitting .423 with RISP. He hit comfortably in the 2-hole this season between Ronald Acuña Jr and Marcell Ozuna.