Chelsea Freeman has built her own brand on social media.

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company.

Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built her own brand on social media.

Here are some things you should know about Chelsea.

She went to the University of Central Florida.

The 30-year-old has been with Freddie for 11 years. They got married in 2014 in Miami, Florida. She even appeared on Say Yes to the Dress in 2014 as she was searching for her wedding dress.

She is a true boy mom. Chelsea is the mother of three boys: Maximus Turner Freeman, Frederick Charles Freeman II, and Brandon John Freeman. One of the children was born through surrogacy. Earlier in the year, Freddie hinted at wanting a girl to add to the clan of five.

Chelsea is a social media influencer. She has 148,000 Instagram followers and nearly 50,000 on Twitter.

She used to be a model, now the mother-of-three owns a clothing collection known as the Chelsea Freeman Collection. Her latest collection is called "World Series Ready" and showcases jackets, earrings, headbands, sports bras, leggings, and more. Her collection also sells styles for children often modeled by Maximus, Frederick, and Brandon. A true family business.

The Atlanta Braves are set to take on the Houston Astros in the World Series this week. Find out information about game times, parking, and tickets here.