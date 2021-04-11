Fulton County downtown offices closed, vaccine services cancelled for Braves parade

The World Series champions beat the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As the Atlanta metro area comes together to celebrate the Braves' World Series win, several county offices and services are closing in Fulton County.

The county announced that on Friday, their offices and facilities in the downtown area will be closed due to the high level of traffic caused by the Braves parade.

Specific office closures for Friday will include:

Tax Commissioner offices at the Fulton County Government Center

Tax Assessor Offices at Peachtree Center

Central Library

Auburn Avenue Library

Peachtree Library

Probate Court Offices at the Government Center and Courthouse

Vital Records Office at the Government Center

Fulton County Board of Health Offices at 10 Park Place

The county will also not be offering vaccine services on Friday.