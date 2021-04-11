Fulton County downtown offices closed, vaccine services cancelled for Braves parade

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — As the Atlanta metro area comes together to celebrate the Braves' World Series win, several county offices and services are closing in Fulton County.
The county announced that on Friday, their offices and facilities in the downtown area will be closed due to the high level of traffic caused by the Braves parade.
Specific office closures for Friday will include:
- Tax Commissioner offices at the Fulton County Government Center
- Tax Assessor Offices at Peachtree Center
- Central Library
- Auburn Avenue Library
- Peachtree Library
- Probate Court Offices at the Government Center and Courthouse
- Vital Records Office at the Government Center
- Fulton County Board of Health Offices at 10 Park Place
The county will also not be offering vaccine services on Friday.
However, residents are encouraged to visit Fulton County satellite offices outside of the downtown area, though even these may have reduced staff due to the widespread school closures throughout the region.