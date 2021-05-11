Here are the top fun moments from the Braves victory parade

Miss the action? Catch up on some fun moments at the Braves victory parade here.

ATLANTA — The Braves parade is making its way through Cobb County and Atlanta to commemorate the team's World Series win against the Houston Astros. It's the first time the team won the championship in over two decades. The city and surrounding areas are jubilant now that Atlanta has brought the title home for the first time in over two decades.

11Alive has crews set up at multiple locations around the route, capturing the best of the day. Don't fret if you can't make it to the tribute in person, here are some fun moments from the Braves victory parade.

1. Joc Pederson throws out signature pearls to fans

Alongside his fellow champion teammates, Braves outfielder Joc Pederson stood atop an open-top bus basking in the festivities, smoking a cigar and throwing out "pearls" to fans in the streets.

2. Braves' Blooper spotted in the parade

The Atlanta Braves' mascot Blooper was spotted in the parade on top of a New York Fire engine. Blooper started blowing kisses to the exhilarated crowd while rolling through the heart of Atlanta on Peachtree Street.

3. Braves fan makes meme-inspired parade sign

Signs-a-plenty can be found at the victory parade, too. People came out with their most creative catchphrases painted onto beautifully decorated posters, all to cheer on the Braves in its celebrations. One fan made a sign for the Braves that could practically double as a meme. It reads: "When he says he's an Astros Fan" written next to red flags. It's a play on an online meme trend about "red flags" or warning signs in dating.

4. Fans climb The Battery sign as they wait for Braves' arrival

As the Braves parade meandered through Atlanta, or sped down Peachtree if you ask some fans, fans at The Battery in Cobb County were eagerly awaiting for the team to come that way. They didn't contain their excitement, as some fans climbed onto The Battery sign in the meantime while trying to get prime viewing near Cobb Parkway.

5. Freddie Freeman waves Braves flag as he and his wife ride in the parade

Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman rode separately from the team alongside his social media influencer wife, Chelsea, during the parade while waving a billowing team flag in the air. They were caught on camera waving to fans while riding joyously in the back of a pickup truck.

You can also watch the action on 11Alive.com and on the 11AliveYouTube channel if you can't catch it in person.